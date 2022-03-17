Contrasting Lion Electric (LEV) & Its Competitors

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) is one of 685 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lion Electric to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Lion Electric has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric’s competitors have a beta of 0.12, indicating that their average stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

6.9% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lion Electric and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 1 3 7 0 2.55 Lion Electric Competitors 184 718 1017 21 2.45

Lion Electric currently has a consensus target price of $15.55, indicating a potential upside of 95.35%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 68.88%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09% Lion Electric Competitors 34.68% -22.42% 2.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lion Electric and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $57.71 million -$43.33 million -14.74 Lion Electric Competitors $1.11 billion $50.62 million -24.54

Lion Electric’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lion Electric competitors beat Lion Electric on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

