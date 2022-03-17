Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.00) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 104.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.05) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 863 ($11.22).

Shares of TM17 opened at GBX 490 ($6.37) on Tuesday. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 382 ($4.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 870 ($11.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £708.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 650.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 707.56.

In other news, insider Christopher Bell bought 7,002 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.28) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.28 ($65,012.07). Also, insider Mark Crawford bought 1,137 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 745 ($9.69) per share, with a total value of £8,470.65 ($11,015.15). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,134.

About Team17 Group

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

