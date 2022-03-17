Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.00) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 104.08% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.05) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 863 ($11.22).
Shares of TM17 opened at GBX 490 ($6.37) on Tuesday. Team17 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 382 ($4.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 870 ($11.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £708.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 650.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 707.56.
About Team17 Group (Get Rating)
Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.
