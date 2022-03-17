Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Short Interest Down 22.5% in February

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth approximately $14,375,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth approximately $7,122,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth approximately $3,872,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,904,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,936,000. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III alerts:

ALPA stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.65.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.