Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Short Interest Down 22.5% in February

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth approximately $14,375,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth approximately $7,122,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth approximately $3,872,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,904,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,936,000. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ALPA stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.65.
Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.
