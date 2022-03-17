General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.35

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.35. General Cannabis shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 18,633 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.
About General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN)
