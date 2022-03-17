Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $71.41

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.41 and traded as high as $76.45. Sonova shares last traded at $76.39, with a volume of 22,579 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SONVY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.91.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

