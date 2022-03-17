Marshall Motor (LON:MMH) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $396.45

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc (LON:MMH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 396.45 ($5.16) and traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.20). Marshall Motor shares last traded at GBX 400 ($5.20), with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 396.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 332.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £312.93 million and a P/E ratio of 6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

About Marshall Motor (LON:MMH)

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing passenger cars and commercial vehicles and associated activities. It sells and repairs new and used vehicles. The company operates through 117 franchise dealerships representing 24 various brand partners in 28 counties across England.

