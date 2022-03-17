IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.01

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.01 and traded as low as $35.27. IGM Financial shares last traded at $35.31, with a volume of 525 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IGIFF. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average is $37.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.4514 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 5.02%.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

