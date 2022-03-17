National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $79.13

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $79.13 and traded as low as $77.39. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $78.30, with a volume of 2,810 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTIOF shares. lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.82.

The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a $0.6824 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

