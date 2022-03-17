American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Up 21.9% in February

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 532,400 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the February 13th total of 436,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,334,000 after buying an additional 136,136 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $22.78 on Thursday. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $429.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on APEI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

