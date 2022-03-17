Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Down 19.1% in February

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 546,800 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 675,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 137,270 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 614,089 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

ARTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.00. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $2.18.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artelo Biosciences will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.