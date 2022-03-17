Barclays Boosts SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Price Target to €9.15

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from €8.40 ($9.23) to €9.15 ($10.05) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SGBAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SES from €8.10 ($8.90) to €7.30 ($8.02) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SES from €9.50 ($10.44) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SES from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SES presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.55.

OTCMKTS:SGBAF opened at $8.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. SES has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. SES had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $529.53 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that SES will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About SES (Get Rating)

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

