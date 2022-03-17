JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has €14.60 ($16.04) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of €36.00 ($39.56).

RAIFF stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

About Raiffeisen Bank International (Get Rating)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.