Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHFGet Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WTSHF stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $24.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1946 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

