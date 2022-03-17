Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

FRG stock opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.84%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

