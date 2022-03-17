Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Now Covered by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Research analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nexi in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nexi from €20.60 ($22.64) to €18.00 ($19.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Nexi stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. Nexi has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

