KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KPLUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($18.68) to €22.00 ($24.18) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. AlphaValue upgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on KS Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($19.01) in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised KS Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.65.

Get KS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

KPLUY opened at $13.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.22. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.