Berenberg Bank Boosts Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Price Target to €150.00

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from €120.00 ($131.87) to €150.00 ($164.84) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cheuvreux raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €167.00 ($183.52) to €165.00 ($181.32) in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $183.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.62 and its 200 day moving average is $131.65. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $183.75.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.