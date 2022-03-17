Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Upgraded at Grupo Santander

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Grupo Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fluidra from €40.00 ($43.96) to €36.00 ($39.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Fluidra from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLUIF opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. Fluidra has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $43.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.61.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

