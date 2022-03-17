Informa (LON:INF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Informa (LON:INF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 560 ($7.28) to GBX 568 ($7.39) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.43) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 670 ($8.71) to GBX 685 ($8.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 647.17 ($8.42).

LON INF opened at GBX 587.60 ($7.64) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.76 billion and a PE ratio of -23.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 566.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 540.53. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 459.80 ($5.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 628 ($8.17).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

