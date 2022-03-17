Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,450 ($44.86) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.47% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KWS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,420 ($44.47) to GBX 3,300 ($42.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,197.20 ($41.58).
Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 2,248 ($29.23) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of GBX 1,950 ($25.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,366 ($43.77). The firm has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,428.13.
Keywords Studios Company Profile (Get Rating)
Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
