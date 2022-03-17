Network International’s (NETW) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 470 ($6.11) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NETW. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.72) target price on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Network International from GBX 550 ($7.15) to GBX 505 ($6.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 483 ($6.28).

NETW stock opened at GBX 232 ($3.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37. Network International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 152.90 ($1.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 459.90 ($5.98). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 240.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 296.29.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

