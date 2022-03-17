Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.50. Hemisphere Media Group shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 65,639 shares.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In other Hemisphere Media Group news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,193 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,846.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased a total of 21,609 shares of company stock valued at $139,772 in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMTV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 81.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

