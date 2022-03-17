Short Interest in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Grows By 19.3%

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 753,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BPMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.58 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 2,285.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 348,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 333,464 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 14,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,106,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 325,557 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. This is an increase from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.29%.

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

