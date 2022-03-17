Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Short Interest Up 19.5% in February

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the February 13th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of CADL stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Candel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a current ratio of 20.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADL. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.08% of the company’s stock.
About Candel Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Candel Therapeutics (CADL)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Candel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.