Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Short Interest Up 19.5% in February

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the February 13th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CADL stock opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Candel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a current ratio of 20.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADL. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CADL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

