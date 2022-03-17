Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Separately, Northcoast Research began coverage on Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.72 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $19.09.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $78,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,303,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579,783 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,231,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,384,000 after buying an additional 825,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,954,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 753,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 389,496 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

