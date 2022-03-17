Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELY. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE:ELY opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.69. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.94.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

