Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($23.75) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,640 ($21.33) to GBX 1,540 ($20.03) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($23.75) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.86) to GBX 1,400 ($18.21) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.25) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,588.33 ($20.65).

LON CBG opened at GBX 1,164 ($15.14) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,255.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,384.72. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 999 ($12.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,685 ($21.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.71.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

