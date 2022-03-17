First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

First Derivatives (LON:FDP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of LON:FDP opened at GBX 1,674 ($21.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,598.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,981.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £465.52 million and a PE ratio of 577.24. First Derivatives has a 12 month low of GBX 1,276.14 ($16.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,995 ($38.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64.

In other First Derivatives news, insider Seamus Keating acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,735 ($22.56) per share, with a total value of £98,895 ($128,602.08).

About First Derivatives

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

