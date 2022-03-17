Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Price Target Lowered to GBX 670 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 845 ($10.99) to GBX 670 ($8.71) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 123.33% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON APTD opened at GBX 300 ($3.90) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £171.61 million and a P/E ratio of 22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 487.99. Aptitude Software Group has a 1 year low of GBX 271 ($3.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 738 ($9.60).
