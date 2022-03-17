Barclays Raises Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Price Target to GBX 260

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 235 ($3.06) to GBX 260 ($3.38) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.

BBOX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 275 ($3.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 282 ($3.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 255.29 ($3.32).

Shares of LON:BBOX opened at GBX 241 ($3.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 232.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 232.57. The company has a market cap of £4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 5.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 176.30 ($2.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 288 ($3.75).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

