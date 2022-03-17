Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00.

SWN has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research cut Southwestern Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 117.50% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 278.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796,122 shares in the last quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $66,588,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

