Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00.
SWN has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research cut Southwestern Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.44.
Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,044,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $722,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,796,122 shares in the last quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $65,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $66,588,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,051,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
