Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HARP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $3.79 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 493.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

