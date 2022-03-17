Morses Club (LON:MCL) Earns Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of MCL opened at GBX 11.80 ($0.15) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 56.14. Morses Club has a 52-week low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 95 ($1.24).

In other Morses Club news, insider Paul Smith sold 464,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56), for a total value of £199,571.17 ($259,520.38).

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

