Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 56 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 63 ($0.82) to GBX 56 ($0.73) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LLOY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.82) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 57.29 ($0.74).

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 48.61 ($0.63) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.14. The company has a market cap of £34.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.17%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($305,591.68). Also, insider William Chalmers acquired 144,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($88,384.45).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

