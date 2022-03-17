JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Target Price to GBX 510

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($7.41) to GBX 510 ($6.63) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.48) to GBX 565 ($7.35) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HSBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $496.67.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC opened at $32.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HSBC has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $38.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $71,576,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,277,000 after acquiring an additional 249,921 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $816,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.