Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 24 ($0.31) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GGP. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

LON GGP opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.19) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £586.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00. Greatland Gold has a twelve month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 25 ($0.33). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.77.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

