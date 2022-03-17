Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FUTU. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday. CLSA cut shares of Futu from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.88.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $36.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94. Futu has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $181.44. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 39.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Futu will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

