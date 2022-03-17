First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.11

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.11 and traded as high as C$18.19. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$17.98, with a volume of 628,385 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCR.UN shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

