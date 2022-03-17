Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.09

Shares of Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.09 and traded as high as $24.82. Yankuang Energy Group shares last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 1,820 shares trading hands.

YZCAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yankuang Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yankuang Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

