$1.29 EPS Expected for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.43. Academy Sports and Outdoors posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Several research firms recently commented on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,675,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 993,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 192,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,817,000 after purchasing an additional 626,491 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

