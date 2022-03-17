OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

Get OncoCyte alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.82.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.83. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 743.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cavan M. Redmond bought 40,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OncoCyte by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 624,410 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 45.5% in the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 1,960,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 613,620 shares during the period. Broadwood Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 3.4% in the third quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 17,349,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,766,000 after purchasing an additional 573,461 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 127.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 215,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OncoCyte (OCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.