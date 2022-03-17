Codere Online Luxembourg S.A (NASDAQ:CDRO) Trading Up 13.1%

Shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) were up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 9,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 30,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDRO shares. Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg S.A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A during the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg S.A during the fourth quarter worth $3,371,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codere Online offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile application. It operates principally in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia and Panama. Codere Online, formerly known as DD3 Acquisition Corp. II, is based in MADRID, Spain.

