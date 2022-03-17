Spear Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRX) Trading 5.9% Higher

Spear Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRX – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.16 and last traded at $18.14. 2,231 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68.

