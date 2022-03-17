Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Up 33.9% in February

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 678,900 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the February 13th total of 507,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,789.0 days.

FRRPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

FRRPF opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27.

Fiera Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

