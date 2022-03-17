Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Up 33.9% in February

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 678,900 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the February 13th total of 507,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,789.0 days.

FRRPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

FRRPF opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.