Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Expands By 33.3%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $157.00 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $146.65 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.51.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.