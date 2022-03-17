E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EONGY. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on E.On from €11.25 ($12.36) to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, E.On presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

E.On stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.50. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

