DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Price Target Cut to 190.00

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 215.00 to 190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DNBBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Danske raised DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $22.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.39. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14.

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

