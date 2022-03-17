Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Stock Rating Lowered by AlphaValue

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

AlphaValue cut shares of Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNYGet Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CLZNY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Clariant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clariant from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

CLZNY opened at $17.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16. Clariant has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Clariant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.