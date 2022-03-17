Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Stock Rating Lowered by AlphaValue

AlphaValue cut shares of Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CLZNY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Clariant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clariant from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

CLZNY opened at $17.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16. Clariant has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

