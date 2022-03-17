The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €238.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($261.54) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($258.24) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($203.30) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($303.30) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($338.46) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €250.07 ($274.80).

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at €155.64 ($171.03) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a twelve month high of €252.20 ($277.14). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €177.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €184.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion and a PE ratio of 4.25.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

