Reviewing ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ONE Group Hospitality and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Group Hospitality 8.86% 35.42% 5.58% BurgerFi International 3.96% -1.67% -1.51%

This table compares ONE Group Hospitality and BurgerFi International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Group Hospitality $141.94 million 2.43 -$12.82 million $0.60 17.92 BurgerFi International $34.28 million 2.84 $5.96 million N/A N/A

BurgerFi International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ONE Group Hospitality.

Volatility and Risk

ONE Group Hospitality has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ONE Group Hospitality and BurgerFi International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Group Hospitality 0 0 4 0 3.00 BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00

ONE Group Hospitality presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.84%. BurgerFi International has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.17%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than ONE Group Hospitality.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.7% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of ONE Group Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ONE Group Hospitality beats BurgerFi International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONE Group Hospitality (Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license. The Kona Grill segment includes the results of operations of Kona Grill restaurant location. The ONE Hospitality segment is comprised of the management, license and incentive fee revenue and results of operations generated from its other brands and venue concepts, which include ANGEL, Bagatelle, Heliot, Hideout, Marconi, and Radio. The Corporate segment consists of general and administrative costs, stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, acquisition related gains and losses, pre-opening expenses, lease termination expenses, transaction costs, and other income and expenses. The company was founded by Jonathan Segal on December 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About BurgerFi International (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

